Saudi Arabia has surpassed Russia as the leading OPEC+ producer.

Saudi Arabia has overtaken Russia as the leading OPEC+ producer.

Since April 2020, the output levels of two major oil producers have been equal, according to Energy Intelligence.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to the Energy Intelligence Group on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia surpassed Russia as the OPEC(plus) group’s largest crude oil producer in December, defeating the non-OPEC leader that has struggled to ramp up output as the bloc boosts supplies in monthly increments.

Under an agreement between OPEC(plus) members, Russia and Saudi Arabia have had equal output caps since April 2020, but Russia has consistently outproduced the Saudis, often exceeding the pact’s quota.

Last month, Saudi Arabia produced 10.01 million barrels per day (bpd), up 104,000 bpd from November, while Russia only increased production by 7,000 bpd to just under 9.95 million bpd.

According to data released by the group after their last meeting earlier this month, the 19 members subject to quotas produced 37.59 million bpd in December, falling short of the target 38.34 million bpd by around 750,000 bpd.

According to Energy Intelligence, the alliance is more than two months behind schedule on the 400,000 bpd monthly increases it approved last summer as countries fall short of their quotas.

“To put it another way, the amount of oil produced by the alliance in December should have been achieved in October,” it said, warning that the gap between targeted and realized output could widen in January-February as intended monthly increases remain in place while several members struggle to meet them.

The alliance’s two biggest under-producers, Nigeria and Angola, missed their December targets by a combined 670,000 bpd, accounting for nearly 90% of the shortfall.