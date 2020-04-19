Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.70%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.70%.

The best performers of the session on the were Wataniya Insurance Company (SE: ), which rose 9.99% or 2.06 points to trade at 22.68 at the close. Meanwhile, Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE: ) added 9.87% or 3.05 points to end at 33.95 and Al Alamiya Cooperative Insurance (SE: ) was up 7.18% or 1.02 points to 15.22 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Baazeem Trading Co (SE: ), which fell 3.08% or 1.25 points to trade at 39.35 at the close. National Gypsum Company (SE: ) declined 2.50% or 0.30 points to end at 11.70 and Dur Hospitality (SE: ) was down 2.31% or 0.48 points to 20.32.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 139 to 53 and 6 ended unchanged.

Shares in Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE: ) rose to all time highs; gaining 9.87% or 3.05 to 33.95.

Crude oil for June delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $25.03 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 1.87% or 0.52 to hit $28.34 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 2.14% or 37.10 to trade at $1694.60 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.09% to 4.0830, while USD/SAR fell 0.01% to 3.7570.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.31% at 99.787.