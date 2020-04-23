Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.97%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.97%.

The best performers of the session on the were Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE: ), which rose 10.00% or 1.00 points to trade at 11.00 at the close. Meanwhile, SABB Takaful (SE: ) added 6.29% or 0.90 points to end at 15.20 and Arabian Shield Coop Insurance Co (SE: ) was up 4.84% or 0.62 points to 13.42 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SE: ), which fell 2.81% or 0.70 points to trade at 24.20 at the close. Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff .Co (SE: ) declined 1.05% or 1.60 points to end at 151.00 and Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE: ) was down 1.00% or 0.14 points to 13.90.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 166 to 23 and 8 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 27.72% or 3.82 to $17.60 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 9.13% or 1.86 to hit $22.23 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 1.30% or 22.60 to trade at $1760.90 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.10% to 4.0677, while USD/SAR fell 0.05% to 3.7605.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 100.377.