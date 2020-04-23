Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.97%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Transport, Insurance and Retail sectors led shares higher.
At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share rose 0.97%.
The best performers of the session on the Tadawul All Share were Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:8310), which rose 10.00% or 1.00 points to trade at 11.00 at the close. Meanwhile, SABB Takaful (SE:8080) added 6.29% or 0.90 points to end at 15.20 and Arabian Shield Coop Insurance Co (SE:8070) was up 4.84% or 0.62 points to 13.42 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SE:4050), which fell 2.81% or 0.70 points to trade at 24.20 at the close. Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff .Co (SE:2270) declined 1.05% or 1.60 points to end at 151.00 and Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:2240) was down 1.00% or 0.14 points to 13.90.
Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 166 to 23 and 8 ended unchanged.
Crude oil for June delivery was up 27.72% or 3.82 to $17.60 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 9.13% or 1.86 to hit $22.23 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 1.30% or 22.60 to trade at $1760.90 a troy ounce.
EUR/SAR was down 0.10% to 4.0677, while USD/SAR fell 0.05% to 3.7605.
The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 100.377.