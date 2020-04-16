Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.89%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the fell 0.89%.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Printing & Packaging Company (SE: ), which rose 6.88% or 0.82 points to trade at 12.74 at the close. Meanwhile, Filing & Packing Materials Co. (SE: ) added 3.26% or 1.15 points to end at 36.45 and The Saudi Investment Bank (SE: ) was up 3.01% or 0.38 points to 13.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Eastern Province Cement Co. (SE: ), which fell 8.44% or 2.55 points to trade at 27.65 at the close. Wataniya Insurance Company (SE: ) declined 5.17% or 1.14 points to end at 20.92 and Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE: ) was down 4.96% or 0.68 points to 13.04.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 155 to 34 and 9 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 0.55% or 0.11 to $20.00 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 5.17% or 1.53 to hit $28.07 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.90% or 16.00 to trade at $1752.90 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.89% to 4.0899, while USD/SAR rose 0.03% to 3.7595.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.99% at 99.862.