Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 2.94%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the fell 2.94%.

The best performers of the session on the were National Metal Manufacturing Co. (SE: ), which rose 9.98% or 1.06 points to trade at 11.68 at the close. Meanwhile, Wataniya Insurance Company (SE: ) added 9.95% or 1.82 points to end at 20.12 and United Cooperative Assurance Co (SE: ) was up 9.93% or 0.71 points to 7.86 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Astra Industrial Group (SE: ), which fell 10.00% or 1.60 points to trade at 14.40 at the close. Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE: ) declined 9.93% or 1.48 points to end at 13.42 and National Company for Learning and Education SJSC (SE: ) was down 9.86% or 2.80 points to 25.60.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 171 to 26 and 1 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 0.93% or 0.21 to $22.84 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 2.78% or 0.75 to hit $26.23 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 3.17% or 47.10 to trade at $1531.70 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.79% to 4.0492, while USD/SAR fell 0.09% to 3.7545.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.81% at 102.662.