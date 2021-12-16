Saudi Aramco is selling a 49% stake in a natural gas pipeline network.

Saudi Aramco sells a 49% stake in a natural gas pipeline system.

Saudi Aramco announced Monday that it had signed a (dollar)15.5 billion lease and leaseback agreement with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and state-backed Hassana Investment Company to sell 49 percent of its stake in its gas pipeline network.

Hassana is the investment management arm of the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) in Saudi Arabia, and BlackRock Real Asset is a subsidiary of the US-based asset management firm BlackRock.

Aramco will own 51% of its newly formed subsidiary Aramco Gas Pipelines Company, which will lease usage rights in Aramco’s gas pipeline network for a 20-year period and then lease them back to Aramco.

Aramco will continue to own and operate its gas pipeline network, and the transaction will have no impact on Aramco’s production volumes.

The announcement came five months after a (dollar)12.4 billion lease and leaseback transaction involving Aramco’s stabilized crude oil pipeline network was completed in June with a consortium led by EIG Global Energy Partners.

In a statement, Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, was quoted as saying, “Aramco and Saudi Arabia are taking meaningful, forward-looking steps to transition the Saudi economy toward renewables, clean hydrogen, and a net zero future.”