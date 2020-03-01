Saving because of corona virus: Lufthansa decommissioned ten more aircraft

Lufthansa is taking even more drastic measures to combat the effects of the corona virus. The group is reducing the capacity on the short-haul route by up to 25 percent and decommissioning other aircraft.

13 Lufthansa Group aircraft are no longer taking off. But that is not how it remains. On Friday evening (February 28), the group posted a video on the intranet in which CEO Carsten Spohr addressed his employees. A short time later an official press release was also sent out.

Spohr’s message has it all. In addition to the austerity measures already announced, the Lufthansa Executive Board has decided to take further steps, the manager said. “We will have to reduce capacity on the short-haul route by up to 25 percent in the coming weeks after the first deletions.” How much is degraded depends on “the further development in the spread of the coronavirus”.

Short-time work or home office

And Lufthansa also shifts down a gear on long-haul routes. In addition to the 13 aircraft that are already on the ground, up to ten more are added. So 23 long-haul airlines are being established because the flights to China had to be canceled after the outbreak of the epidemic and the demand to and from Asia also collapsed.

In addition, other personnel measures are being examined. This includes the opportunity to work from home if the job allows it, says Spohr. The possibility of short-time work “in different areas” is also being examined. The entire management was committed to strict cost discipline. “Only expenses that are absolutely necessary for our business operations can currently be approved,” said the CEO.