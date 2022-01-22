Savings challenges that are out of this world – and how to save money in a way that actually works

Here are some creative ways to keep your cash pot bubbling, from the 52-week saving challenge to ’round-up’ bank accounts.

So, we’ve reached the third week of the new year.

Are you still excited for 2022, or are you feeling weighed down by work, the weather, and economic concerns?

I completely understand if you’re leaning towards the latter.

It doesn’t help that we’re all getting the same old advice about how to live our best lives in 2022.

And when it comes to our personal finances, there are some so-called success formulas that are more masochistic than motivating.

The 52-week saving challenge is at the more sensible end of the spectrum.

This is how everything works.

You begin by saving a pound in the first week.

You then save £2 the following week, £3 the following week, and so on.

You get my drift.

It all comes to a head in week 52, when you save a total of £52.

You’ll save £1,378 in total.

The 52-week challenge can be a great way to get your next Christmas fund started or start saving for your first home deposit.

However, as with most modern online phenomena, some people are going too far with it.

With each passing year, the savings challenges grow more ambitious – and alienating.

One challenge requires you to save an additional £5 each week until the end of the year.

Instead of saving £52 in the final week of December, you’d save £260.

Another challenge is the envelope challenge, which requires you to collect 100 envelopes, number them one to 100, and choose two at random each week.

You tuck the sums written on them inside the envelopes and put them to one side.

With this method, you could reportedly save more than £5,000 in a year.

What happens if you’re unlucky and pick out a combined sum of £199, but you only have £100 in your account?

A savings challenge, of course, should be just that.

We can all save a penny a week, but what’s the point when most people are so disconnected from the.

