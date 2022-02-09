Scams on WhatsApp have increased by 2,000 percent in a year: ‘A fraudster tried to con me by pretending to be my daughter.’

‘Hi Mum, I’ve dropped my phone down the toilet but have managed to borrow one,’ one message said, before asking the woman if she could assist her in paying her daughter’s bill.

According to new research, the number of WhatsApp scams has increased by more than 2,000% in a year.

According to Lloyds Bank’s analysis, impersonation fraud via messaging apps has become the fastest growing type of fraud.

It was discovered that criminals are increasingly using WhatApp to impersonate family members or friends who are in distress.

While only a few examples were reported each month in 2020, by the end of 2021, the total number of reported scams had skyrocketed, with victims losing an average of £1,950 each.

Christine Hawthorn-Thwaite, 60, described how a fraudster impersonated her daughter and demanded £970 after “losing her phone.”

“At quarter past 10 p.m., I received a text with the WhatsApp message, ‘Hi, mum.'” she explained.

I’ve misplaced my phone; could you please save this as my new number?’

She didn’t think much of the text because she has a daughter and simply replied that she would save the new phone number.

However, the scammer, who pretended to be her daughter, claimed that they were having trouble with their bank’s app on the new phone and that they needed assistance with some urgent payments.

Ms Hawthorn-Thwaite tried calling the new number, concerned about her daughter, but no one answered.

Shortly after, she received a message stating that the microphone had failed and that the person was unable to speak.

Worried that her daughter was in trouble, she began entering the information into her banking account app, ready to send the £970 the scammer had requested, with the fraudster sending over their name, sort code, and account number information.

Ms Hawthorn-Thwaite paused for thought when she received an alert from her bank asking her to confirm she knew the recipient.

“I decided to inquire about the person’s middle name, to which they responded, ‘I forgot.’

I knew something wasn’t right right away, and I didn’t pay.”

Ms. Hawthorn-Thwaite claimed to know who was behind the scam.

“I believe it was a guy I was chatting with on Bumble at the time.”

