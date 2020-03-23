SCHOLARSHIP-Values ​​to follow in Paris and in Europe (updated)

(Updated with Airbus and recommendation changes)

* Variation in futures on the CAC 40 0 ​​# FCE index:

* Variation in futures on the Stoxx 600 0 index # FXXP:

* Securities that are treated ex-dividend .EX.PA

* Update on European markets .EUFR

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) – Values ​​to follow on Monday on the Paris Stock Exchange and in Europe:

* AIRBUS AIR.PA announced Monday that it has signed a new credit facility of 15 billion euros and avour suspended its forecasts for 2020 because of the pandemic of new coronavirus which paralyzes the air transport sector.

* KERING PRTP.PA said Friday not to exclude a 15% drop in its turnover in the first quarter, on a comparable basis, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which, according to the French group, does not, however, causes “the structural drivers” of the luxury sector development.

* VALLOUREC VLLP.PA announced Friday that it had suspended its forecast of results for 2020 because of the impossibility of quantifying the impact on its activities of the epidemic of coronavirus and its fallout.

* ORANGE ORAN.PA – The group’s CEO, Stéphane Richard, asked for the postponement of the launch in France of Disney +, the streaming video platform of the entertainment giant Walt Disney DIS.N, arguing of a risk of network saturation.

UPDATE on recommendation changes in Paris

THE 7 DAY FRANCE & INTERNATIONAL AGENDA:

(Markets Service)