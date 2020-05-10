Search for COVID-19 Cure: Britons Warned Not to Buy ‘Miracle Coronavirus Cures’ On the Internet

While scientists are still in the race on finding the right cure for COVID-19, there are online sellers boast they have “miracle coronavirus cure.” This report alarms the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and now urging Britons not to buy medicines that claim it can cure virus as there is no cure yet.

There had been a surge in bogus cleansing oils and sprays appearing online, and these products may “pose a risk to health,” thus making COVID-19 worse, according to the U.K. (MHRA). One of the reports of the products claiming can cure coronavirus was a south London church. It said the church was caught selling ‘divine cleansing oil’ for £91 or $99.82, and boasted could cure the disease if inhaled.

‘We have been receiving reports of “miracle cures,” ‘antiviral misting sprays,’ antiviral medicines being sold through websites,” Lynda Scammell, Senior Enforcement Advisor at the MHRA said.

‘Don’t be fooled by online offers for medical products to help prevent or treat COVID-19. At this time, there is no medicine licensed specifically to treat or prevent the illness. We cannot guarantee the safety or quality of these products, and this poses a risk to your health,” Scammell added.

Scammell explained the risk of buying medicines and medical devices from unregulated sources–one of them is that you “don’t know what you will receive.”

In a previous report, in the United States, Florida-based District Judge Kathleen M. Williams issued a temporary restraining order against Genesis II Church of Health and Healing (Genesis), led by Jim Bakker, to stop selling a bleach-based cure, which claims to cure coronavirus. The church and Bakker marketed Genesis the MMS as a cure for numerous diseases, including allergies, influenza, malaria, cancer, blood infections, Lyme disease, and even coronavirus, and a four-ounce of its bottle can be purchased for $28 each.

Bakker had been on a hot seat since his guest, Dr. Sherrill Sellman, appeared in his show. Sellman was reportedly has a naturopathy doctorate degree from an unaccredited university. On his show, Sellman claimed that Silver Solution, also known as “miracle treatment,” can kill COVID-19. After airing a segment, medical experts alarmed with the claims and said the product is “pure fraud” and must be avoided.

