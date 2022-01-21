See if your state is one of the eight that automatically gives kids money worth (dollar)7 per day.

See if your state is one of the eight that automatically gives children money worth (dollar)7 per day.

A BENEFITS PROGRAM that pays eligible children around (dollar)7 per day during school disruptions has been approved in eight states so far.

The Pandemic-EBT program, which helped 18.5 million children get food at one point, is known as this.

In terms of how funds are loaded onto an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card, the program is similar to food stamps, which are known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The cards can be used to buy groceries at over 238,000 stores across the country.

P-EBT benefits were first implemented during the height of the pandemic to assist low-income families in feeding their children when schools were closed.

They’ve since been extended, but the vast majority of states have yet to apply for funding or are still in the process of doing so.

Some states that didn’t apply for the program this year are still distributing funds from the previous year.

But, according to Virginia Democratic Representative Robert C “Bobby” Scott, those who do not apply risk leaving 30 million eligible children hungry this summer.

Only the following states’ Pandemic-EBT programs have been approved for the new school year, which began in September:

This means that eligible students in these states will continue to receive meals despite school closures or other Covid-19-related absences.

Students in states that have not been approved for the benefit this school year will not receive assistance during the summer, when school is not in session, under the current law.

By the end of the first week of this month, more than 5,400 schools had canceled classes or switched to virtual learning.

P-EBT benefits are typically available to children who receive free or discounted meals through the National School Lunch Program.

This applies for at least five days after their school has closed or is operating with reduced in-person attendance due to Covid-19.

To qualify for a free lunch under the program, students must come from families making less than 130 percent of the federal poverty level.

Students who qualify for reduced-price lunches must come from households with incomes between 130 and 185 percent of the federal poverty level.

If a child care facility is closed or operating with reduced hours or attendance, P-EBT provides benefits to younger children in families receiving food stamps.

It also applies to those who live near closed or reduced-hours or-attendance schools.

Virtual learning, time spent in quarantine or out of school due to Covid-19 illness, or a delayed start or closure of the school are all examples of Covid disruptions.

The amount of P-EBT benefits received by eligible children is determined by…

