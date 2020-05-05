SenseTime, central bank partner to promote AI technology in finance

China’s fast-growing technological company SenseTime has partnered with an institute affiliated with the central bank to promote the innovative research on artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the finance field.

The two sides will leverage their advantages to facilitate the implementation of cutting-edge AI technologies and boost fintech development.

Founded in Hong Kong, SenseTime is an artificial intelligence company that focuses on innovative computer vision and deep learning technologies, while the institute dedicated to the research of digital currency and fintech development.

SenseTime will also strengthen cooperation in application development of AI technologies in the financial scenarios to help financial institutions improve risk control capability and boost business operation.

According to a plan on fintech development released by the PBOC in August last year, China aims to construct the framework of fintech development, further boost applications and realize the deep integration and coordinated development of technology and finance by 2021.