SEPE signs a company to reinforce telephone service to the ERTE avalanche

The avalanche of temporary employment adjustments that companies are applying to weather the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has exceeded the capabilities of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE), the former INEM. The agency is not only overwhelmed by the processing of ERTE, so that the majority of affected workers have not yet received the benefit, but has seen its telephone service saturated by the avalanche of inquiries received. This has forced him to reinforce the line by hiring a company that, according to reports from the Ministry of Labor, will contribute 50 troops to the service, which previously had to be reinforced with 1,000 interns.

As the BOE published yesterday, the SEPE has formalized an emergency contract of 310,000 euros -375,100 euros with VAT- with Connectis ICT Services to strengthen its User Service Center (CAU) in the face of the very high and unusual number of inquiries it is receiving, mainly due to the ERTE due to force majeure derived from the Covid-19 crisis, which affects about four million workers.

SEPE handles these calls with its own staff, “which is insufficient in the current situation, since it is expected that their number will practically double over the next 2 months,” he argues in the justifying report of the contract. In it, he details that “an additional three million people are expected to be entitled to unemployment benefits, plus another million who may not finally be able to access unemployment benefits but who will carry out some type of consultation.”

This has already saturated the service at certain times. “Last week in a timely manner, SEPE was unable to attend to all the queries made by potential new users of the unemployment protection system, as was customary prior to the start of this emergency situation, and this despite answering more than 100,000 users in several days, “he acknowledges.

“The situation will be worse”

Furthermore, in that justifying report, dated April 17, less than a week ago, SEPE predicted that this situation would worsen not only due to the number of consultations to be attended, but also due to its lack of personnel. “In attention to the approved measures, which force to increase security measures and with it to decrease the personnel that pay attention to users and the greater number of infections in the workforce, it is considered that the situation will be worse in the following weeks », Warns the organism.

At the end of last March, the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy already announced that it would reinforce the public employment services with a thousand interns from the job boards to streamline bureaucratic procedures and deal with this barrage of ERTE. In the aforementioned report, SEPE also adds that since April 1 and until May 31, part of the human resources usually in charge of the Tragsatec service have been assigned to reinforce its User Service Center (CAU).

“Even so, taking into account the volume of calls, the new measures approved and the need to enhance electronic procedures, it is considered that they will be insufficient,” admits the General Sub-Directorate for Statistics and Information of the ministry led by Yolanda Díaz in that document, which in any case, it rules out an increase in the SEPE workforce permanently, arguing that the current one is “a temporary situation”. .