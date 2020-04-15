Sesame Street Collaborates With Headspace To Help Kids to Practice Meditation and Mindfulness

It’s tough to believe, but Sesame Street and its gang of colorful characters have been on our displays for almost half a century. In that nearly 50 years, the show has been with kids and kids at heart for several successive generations. Sesame Street has been credited for the development of the kids, possibly more than you’d imagine.

The most famous characters on Sesame Street can be funny, but they can also educate treasured life lessons. Aside from your ABCs and the way to matter from one to ten, there are lots of more profound learnings to be taken from this mythical TV show.

Now, Sesame Street and Headspace, a leading online meditation team, recently collaborated to help our favorite cookie monsters end up a little calmer. The agencies have teamed up in creating Monster Meditations, kid-specific content meant for training the youth how to take care of themselves.





In a statement, both the teams will teach the kids the basics of mindfulness, meditation, and juggling emotions. The clips, roughly three minutes in length, will show animated versions of the cherished Sesame Street characters experiencing various emotions.

The animated shorts are a collaboration among Sesame Street and Headspace Studios.

Headspace co-founder and former Buddhist monk, Andy Puddicombe, will assist every monster in analyzing numerous respiratory and sensory exercises and different mindfulness strategies to control such relatable, ordinary scenarios.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with Sesame Street on the new animated shorts,” said Puddicombe. He added learning how to be mindful early in life is a “valuable skill to foster,” especially if children might be experiencing stress and anxiety.

Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, SVP of Curriculum and Content, Sesame Workshop, told Mashable that children could be experiencing negative emotions with today’s unprecedented uncertainty.





Through Monster Meditations, Truglio said the teams are modeling an array of mindfulness strategies and activities to help children manage and regulate their emotions.

“Whether taking slow, deep belly breaths, shifting attention by playing a game, or repeating affirmation self-talk phrases, we’re helping kids pay attention to what is happening around and inside of them,” she said.

Headspace additionally gives gaming activities for kids and their parents, to train them the basics of mindfulness. Kids can practice respiration sporting events, visualizations and even strive a few focus-based meditations. Headspace for Kids’ visualized physical activities are intended to teach children about openness and generosity.





Headspace was created with a responsibility to enhance the health and wellness of the world. Reaching more than 65 million users in 190 countries, Headspace was among the first international meditation apps. The team remained a frontrunner in imparting mindfulness and mental training among its users. Headspace is dedicated to advancing the sector of mindfulness through clinically-validated research.





Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational enterprise behind Sesame Street. This pioneering television display has been reaching and teaching kids since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative pressure for change, with a project to help children become smarter, healthier, and kinder. The organization is present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable kids through formal education, and philanthropically-funded social effect programs. Each program is grounded in rigorous studies and tailor-made to the needs and cultures of the groups the team serves.



