Seven tax credits can help you save money on your federal taxes or boost your refund by up to (dollar)37,500.

There are seven tax credits that can save you money or increase your refund by up to (dollar)37,500 on your federal taxes.

By taking advantage of tax credits, Americans can reduce their federal income tax bill or increase their refund by more than (dollar)37,000 in 2021.

Most of them require you to submit a claim, so make sure you don’t miss out.

Individual taxpayers in the United States have a tax year that runs from January 1 to December 31.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the deadline to file your 2020 return has been extended from April 15 to May 17.

Meanwhile, the deadline for filing 2021 taxes in 2022 is set for April of the following year.

We’ve rounded up seven credits to help you save money on your taxes in 2021.

Your tax bill would drop by (dollar)37,442 if you were eligible for all of them.

Tax credits reduce your tax bill dollar for dollar, whereas tax deductions reduce the amount of your income that is subject to taxes.

This year, the expanded child tax credits are worth $3,000 for children under the age of six and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen.

Those with dependents between the ages of 18 and 24 who are full-time college students can also receive (dollar)500.

Unless you opted out, the money was distributed in monthly advance installments between July and December if you filed a tax return.

If you chose not to participate, you’ll receive the money in a lump sum in 2022 after the IRS processes your 2021 tax return, or it may be used to offset taxes owed.

Non-filers who missed the deadlines for claiming the payments will be required to file a tax return next year in order to receive the funds.

A recovery rebate credit can be claimed if you did not receive the third stimulus check or received less than you were due.

Even if you don’t usually do so, you must file a 2021 tax return in 2022 to do so.

The three stimulus checks were valued at $600, $1200, and $1400, respectively.

If you didn’t receive the first two stimulus payments, you should have claimed this amount as a recovery rebate credit on your 2020 tax return.

Single households earning less than (dollar)75,000 per year received the full amount of the third stimulus check.

Heads of households could earn up to (dollar)112,500, while married couples filing jointly could earn up to (dollar)150,000.

Workers without children will benefit from an increase in the earned income tax credit (EITC) in 2021.

The maximum credit was previously worth (dollar)543, but this year it has been increased to (dollar)1,502…

