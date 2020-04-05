Shanghai adjusts trading hours for crude oil, rubber futures

The Shanghai International Energy Exchange on Sunday announced to temporarily suspend the nighttime trading of crude oil futures and natural rubber futures for the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus.

China launched crude oil futures and natural rubber futures in March 2018 and in August 2019, respectively, and both futures are open to international investors.

The continuous nighttime trading hours for crude oil futures were set from 9 p.m. till 2:30 a.m. the next day on weekdays. For natural rubber futures, the continuous trading hours were from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Monday is the first trading day after the Spring Festival holiday extended due to the epidemic.

China’s securities regulator has issued a circular urging all securities, funds and futures institutions to encourage investors to trade off-site and provide technological support amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.