Shanghai to resume continuous trading of futures and options

Continuous trading of futures and options during nighttime will resume on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) and its subsidiary, the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) on May 6, the SHFE announced Friday.

The resumption aims as helping investors hedge risks as the global commodity market saw huge fluctuations since the COVID-19 outbreak, with which China’s commodity market is closely interconnected.

Currently there are 18 futures contracts and three commodity options listed on SHFE and INE, including futures on copper, gold, crude oil and natural rubber, as well as options on copper, natural rubber and gold.

SHFE and INE temporarily suspended continuous trading of futures and options during nighttime since Feb. 3, the first trading day after the Spring Festival holiday extended due to the epidemic.

All members shall make preparations to ensure the smooth functioning of the market, said SHFE, adding that it will arrange simulated nighttime trading on April 26 to prepare for the resumption.