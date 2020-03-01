Shares fell to 3-year lows in the week of February 28

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX), Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC), United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) and Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) hit their three-year lows.

Chevron’s share price fell to $ 93.34 on February 28, just 3.5% above the three-year low of $ 90.11.

Chevron is an American energy company that operates in more than 180 countries. The company is a successor to Standard Oil and focuses on the oil, natural gas and geothermal industries.

Chevron has a market cap of $ 175.42 billion; The shares were trading at $ 93.34 with a price-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25. The trailing dividend yield after 12 months is 5.20%. The forward dividend yield is 5.48%. Chevron has had average annual profit growth of 0.70% for the past five years.

On January 31, Chevron reported fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Net loss for the quarter was $ 6.6 billion, or $ 3.51 per diluted share, compared to a profit of $ 3.7 billion or $ 1.95 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Full year earnings were $ 2.9 billion, or $ 1.54 per diluted share, compared to $ 14.8 billion, or $ 7.74 per diluted share, in 2018.

Wells Fargo stock fell to $ 40.85 on February 28, just 2.7% above the three-year low of $ 39.75.

Wells Fargo is an American holding company for banking and financial services. It is the second largest bank in the world by market capitalization and the third largest bank in the United States by assets. The company is the second largest bank for deposits, mortgage services and debit cards.

Wells Fargo has a market capitalization of $ 168.89 billion. The shares were trading around $ 40.85 with a price-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a price-to-sales ratio of 2.16. The trailing dividend yield after 12 months is 4.84%. The forward dividend yield is 4.80%.

On February 21, Wells Fargo announced that it had entered into agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve investigations into the historical sales practices of community banks and related company information , The company has agreed to make payments totaling $ 3 billion. The Company has also approved the establishment of a $ 500 million fair fund for investors who have been harmed by the behavior covered in the agreement, which is part of the settlement.

United Parcel Service shares fell to $ 90.49 on February 28, just 3.1% above the three-year low of $ 87.67.

United Parcel Service is an international delivery company and provider of supply chain management solutions. The company is also the largest parcel delivery company in the world, delivering more than 15 million parcels a day to 7.9 million customers in more than 220 countries and territories around the world.

United Parcel Service has a market cap of $ 77.68 billion. The shares were trading at $ 17.71 and $ 1.04 trading at $ 90.49. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.31%. The forward dividend yield is 4.48%. United Parcel Service has had average annual profit growth of 6.90% for the past 10 years.

On February 13, United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors had increased the company’s regular quarterly dividend to $ 1.01 per share for all Class A and B shares outstanding. The dividend will be paid to registered shareholders on March 10 at close of business on February 25.

The price of Altria Group shares fell to $ 40.37 on February 28, just 4.5% above the three-year low of $ 38.57.

The Altria Group is an American tobacco company. The company is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and marketers of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The Altria Group has a market capitalization of $ 75.02 billion. The shares were trading around $ 40.37 with a price-to-sales ratio of 3.80. The trailing dividend yield after 12 months is 8.10%. The forward dividend yield is 8.34%. The Altria Group has had average annual profit growth of 1.00% for the past 10 years.

On February 27, the Altria Group announced that its board of directors had approved a quarterly dividend of 84 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid to registered shareholders on April 30 at close of business on March 25.

Disclosure: I do not own shares in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

