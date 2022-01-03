Shares of China Evergrande have been suspended in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong shares of China Evergrande have been suspended.

An ‘announcement containing inside information’ will be released by a heavily indebted real estate developer.

China Evergrande Group, a bankrupt real estate developer, halted stock trading in Hong Kong on Monday.

According to a statement from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, no reason for the trading halt has been given.

“At the company’s request, trading in the company’s shares was halted at 9 a.m. on Jan.

3 pending the company’s release of an announcement containing inside information,” the statement read.

Evergrande’s liabilities total more than (dollar)300 billion, and it missed payments last month, putting it in jeopardy of default.