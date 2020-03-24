Shell Curb’s buyback lowers spending forecast

(Bloomberg) –

Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced that it will not continue the next phase of its share buyback program and joined a growing list of energy companies that are making cost savings to help them weather the market crisis.

The oil major announced Monday that he was “taking immediate steps to ensure the financial strength and resilience of his business”. The decision to suspend share buybacks follows similar steps by Italian Eni SpA and Norwegian Equinor ASA as the coronavirus pandemic and a flood of commodity prices destroy supply.

Shell said its intention to complete the buyback program remained unchanged, although “it may not be feasible before the end of 2020”. The company sees a reduction in cash investment in 2020 from the projected $ 25 billion to no more than $ 20 billion. The underlying operating costs are also expected to be reduced by $ 3-4 billion in 2019 over the next 12 months.

The measures are not a surprise. CEO Ben van Beurden warned earlier this year that the company would likely miss its buyback target if the macro environment did not improve. The Hague-based Shell, which was $ 10 billion below its buyback target, announced in January that it would not buy back more than $ 1 billion in its next tranche.

Shell’s B shares fell as much as 4.5% on Monday and fell 3.7% to 994.9 pence from 8:15 a.m. in London.

The company’s cost-cutting measures are expected to add $ 8 to $ 9 billion to pre-tax free cash flow, according to a statement. Shell said it still committed to its $ 10 billion asset sale program in 2019-20, but the timing depends on the market.

Across the oil and gas industry, companies are curbing spending to weather the market crash. Exxon Mobil Corp. plans to slow its spending program, while its European counterpart BP Plc said it would reduce capital and operating expenses.

The dividend was not mentioned in Shell’s announcement. The English-Dutch major is the most generous dividend payer on the FTSE 100. The yield has risen to almost 15%, a signal that shareholders consider the stock to be risky.

RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria believes the company has sufficient assets to weather the current environment. “However, if this outlook lasted longer than 9 to 12 months, we would expect a cut.”

Shell has not cut its dividend since World War II.

