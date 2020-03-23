Shell cuts 2020 spending by $ 5 billion and suspends share buyback

By Ron Bousso

LONDON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell will cut spending by $ 5 billion and suspend its huge $ 25 billion share buyback plan to weather the recent slump in oil prices, Monday said.

The Anlgo-Dutch oil major said he would reduce capital spending from a planned level of about $ 25 billion to $ 20 billion or less while trying to cut operating costs by another $ 3-4 billion over the next 12 months. Lower dollar.

The cuts are expected to increase Shell’s pre-tax cash generation by $ 8 to $ 9 billion.

Shell shares fell 3.5% in early London trade versus 3% in the broader European energy sector

Oil prices have plunged more than 60% since January, reflecting global demand destruction due to the coronavirus pandemic and a price war between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia following a collapse of a delivery package between the organization of the oil-exporting countries this month (OPEC ) and their allies.

The Shell cuts off mirror movements from rivals like Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP and France's total who have announced plans to drastically cut spending.

Shell’s chief executive, Ben van Beurden, said in January that the company needed $ 20 billion of its investment to maintain operations at the current level of production, with additional spending on the growth of its business, including $ 2 to $ 3 billion US dollars for building its power supply and low carbon energy business.

According to a company spokeswoman, all of Shell’s businesses are reviewing spending to achieve the targeted cuts.

“The combination of rapidly declining oil demand and rapidly increasing supply may be unique, but Shell has weathered market volatility many times in the past,” said Van Beurden in a statement.

Even before the coronavirus broke out, Shell was facing weaker earnings as petrochemical demand waned, causing the $ 25 billion three-year share buyback program to slow down at the end of last year.

Shell has purchased $ 15.5 billion in stock since the start of the buyback program in July 2018.

“We will continue to review the dynamic business environment and are ready to make further strategic decisions and consider changes to the overall financial framework as necessary,” said the company.

