Shell lowers the dividend for the first time since World War II

By Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla

LONDON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend on Thursday for the first time since World War II when the energy company gave in to an unprecedented drop in oil demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shell also suspended the next tranche of its share buyback program, saying that oil and gas production will be cut by almost a quarter after net profit nearly halved in the first three months of 2020.

Shell’s London stocks had plunged 7% until 0753 GMT, well below rival BP, which declined 2.2%.

Shell has been proud for years that it has never lowered its dividend since the 1940s, and resisted such a move even during the deep downturns in the 1980s oil market.

However, some investors had asked large oil companies to break an industry taboo and consider dividend cuts instead of taking on more debt to keep payments going.

“Given the risk of a prolonged period of economic uncertainty, weaker commodity prices, higher volatility and uncertain demand prospects, the Board of Directors believes that maintaining the current level of dividend distributions is not prudent,” said Shell Holl Chairman, Chad Holliday.

He also said the cut in Shell’s payout was a long-term “reset” to the company’s dividend policy.

Shell announced it would cut the quarterly dividend from the 47 cents paid quarterly in 2019 by two-thirds to 16 cents a share. If it were kept for 2020 as a whole, Shell would save about $ 10 billion.

Shell is the first of the five oil majors to cut its dividend due to the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis. BP and Exxon Mobil have announced that they will maintain their first quarter dividends, while Total and Chevron have yet to report first quarter results.

‘NECESSARY EVIL’

The dividend will also be cut after Shell unveiled this month’s most comprehensive oil and gas strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

“The 66% cut in the dividend is a necessary evil to strengthen Shell’s capital framework and position it for violating the energy transition,” said JP Morgan analyst Christyan Malek.

Shell paid dividends of approximately $ 15 billion last year. After the Saudi Arabian oil company Saudi Aramco, Shell is the world’s largest dividend payer.

The dividends paid by Shell and BP last year also accounted for 24% of the total £ 75 billion ($ 94 billion) paid by companies in the FTSE 100 index of leading stocks.

After years of dramatic cost cuts following the BG Group’s $ 53 billion acquisition in 2016, Shell had previously planned to increase dividend payouts to dividends and share buybacks to $ 125 billion between 2021 and 2025.

Outside of the oil majors, Norwegian company Equinor was the first major oil company to cut its dividend in response to the current downturn and cut payouts by two-thirds in the first quarter of last week.

Global energy demand could decrease by 6% in 2020 due to corona virus blocking and travel restrictions. This would be the absolute biggest decline in existence, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

Shell announced last month that capital spending this year would decrease from a planned level of around $ 25 billion to a maximum of $ 20 billion, and reduce operating costs by an additional $ 3 to 4 billion over the next 12 months should be.

First quarter net income attributable to shareholders, based on current shipping costs and excluding identified items, decreased 46% year over year to $ 2.9 billion, exceeding the consensus of an analyst survey provided by Shell.

Shell’s net income for the fourth quarter was also $ 2.9 billion.

The company announced that it had reduced its refinery operations by up to 40% in response to the demand shock.

Shell expects to reduce oil and gas production in the second quarter from 2.7 million in the first quarter to 1.75 to 2.25 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boed).

Shell gearing or debt to capital ratio decreased from 29.3% in the fourth quarter to 28.9% in the first quarter, but increased from 26.5% in the same period last year.

($ 1 = 0.8021 pounds)

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Clarke)