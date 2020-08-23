Shenzhen enters 5G era

On Aug. 17, Chen Rugui, mayor of Shenzhen, announced at a press briefing that Shenzhen had become the first city in China to achieve full coverage of a standalone 5G network.

As of Aug. 14, Shenzhen had set up 46,480 5G base stations.

Jia Xingdong, director of the Shenzhen Industrial and Information Technology Bureau, said that Shenzhen currently ranks first in terms of the density of 5G base stations nationwide and the scale of 5G industries worldwide, and it leads the world in the total number of standard-essential 5G patents.

There are two 5G network modes, namely non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA). The formerrefers to modifications of the existing 4G networks, while the lattermeans a brand-new 5G network.

According to Hu Guoqing, head of the 5G mobile communication research group of Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School, SA is characterized by its ultra-reliability, ultra-low latency and the Internet of Everything (IoE).

“As the current global deployment of 5G draws to a close, it is crucial to promote 5G applications to ensure their commercial success,” said Guo Ping, rotating chairman of Huawei. “We will turn Shenzhen into a model for the global digital economy.”

“Shenzhen will give full play to the innovative development advantages of Huawei, ZTE, Tencent,and others to develop a top-class 5G ecosystem and build Shenzhen into a global example for 5G smart cities,” Chen said.

Wang Zhiqin, vice president of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), pointed out that 5G will drive investments and promote consumption upgrading. “It is estimated that the 5G network will directly create more than 3 million jobs by 2025,” Wang said.