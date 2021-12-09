Shiba Inu coin and Bitcoin are both up today after the creation of a ‘Moongoose coin’ in response to a Congressman’s remark.

Shiba Inu coin and Bitcoin are both up today after the creation of the ‘Moongoose coin’ in response to a Congressman’s remark.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES Shiba Inu and Bitcoin are both up today after a few days of losses, and a congressman’s recent remark prompted the creation of several mongoose-themed meme coins.

After hitting a record high of over (dollar)69,000 in November, the price of Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, is now trading at (dollar)49,199.47.

According to Coinbase, Shiba Inu has gained a little over 1% in the last 24 hours as of Thursday morning.

In addition, Democratic Representative Brad Sherman of California said during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on cryptocurrencies that “crypto is the number one threat to cryptocurrency.”

“Bitcoin could be displaced by Ether, which could be displaced by Doge, which could be displaced by Hamster Coin,” he continued, before concluding, “And then there’s Cobra Coin.”

What might Mongoose Coin be able to do to [Cobra Coin]?”

Several Mongoose Coins have since gone live, according to Decrypt.

Cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, which means that their values can swing dramatically without warning, as evidenced by the recent plunge.

For the most up-to-date news and information, visit our cryptocurrency live blog…

WILL THE PRICE OF SHIBA INU INCREASE?

Despite the recent surge in Shiba, the year has seen a fair amount of volatility.

For example, the token reached a high of (dollar)0.00003641 on May 11 until October 28.

Due to a variety of factors affecting Shiba Inu’s price, it’s difficult to predict how it will change in the future.

This includes global regulatory crackdowns, high-profile individuals such as Musk’s comments, and other developments.

CONTINUED SHIBA INU COIN

Whether you’ve already invested or not, remember that profiting from cryptocurrencies or other investments, even with a well-known one like Shiba Inu, is never guaranteed.

Cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, and their values can plummet without warning.

SHIBA INU COIN: WHAT IS IT?

Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency token that can be held in trillions of units.

The tokens feature the same Shiba Inu dog as Dogecoin, which has recently become extremely popular.

WHAT ARE SHIBOSHI NFTs and HOW DO I USE THEM?

Shiboshi NFTs are non-fungible tokens that depict a wide range of “lovable creatures.”

For an additional (dollar)100, NFT holders will be able to name the Shiboshis. The Shiboshis will be given generic names such as 00001.

“It’s important to name your Shiboshi because names are unique and can only exist once in the Shib Oshiverse,” the post states.

This could potentially make your Shiboshi more valuable as a result of the expansions we’re planning.”

AN OPPORTUNITY FOR THE UNITED STATES IN CRYPTO

“The crackdown on cryptocurrency transactions in China is a huge opportunity for…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.