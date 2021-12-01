Shiba Inu coin plummets in value, while Bitcoin plummets, as Kollect crypto skyrockets in value.

Shiba Inu coin plummets in value, while Bitcoin falls in value, while Kollect crypto skyrockets.

The value of SHIBA Inu’s has plummeted in just 24 hours.

Shibu Inu is a cryptocurrency token that can be held in trillions.

Shiba Inu tokens feature the same dog as Dogecoin, which has grown in popularity this year.

According to CoinBase, as of 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the coin had lost more than 11% in the previous 24 hours.

According to CoinBase, Bitcoin fell 1% during the same time period.

It comes as the Kollect cryptocurrency has increased by nearly 50% in just 24 hours.

The value of the token skyrocketed overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our cryptocurrency live blog…

THE BAN ON CRYPTO IN CHINA IS A ‘BIG OPPORTUNITY’ FOR THE US.

According to Pat Toomey, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency transactions “is a big opportunity for the US.”

This comes as the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States lobbied for more cryptocurrency regulations.

PART TWO OF CHINA’S CRYPTO EXCHANGES HAS BEEN SUSPENDED.

While the creation and trading of cryptocurrencies has been illegal in China since 2019, Beijing has increased its crackdowns this year, warning banks to halt related transactions and shuttering much of the country’s vast network of bitcoin miners.

The central bank’s previous statement sent the clearest signal yet that China is anti-crypto.

CHINA HAS IN THE PAST SUSPENDED CRYPTO EXCHANGES.

Local cryptocurrency exchanges in China were shut down in 2017.

Despite the war on crypto, Chinese miners control nearly 80% of global cryptocurrency trade.

CONTINUED CHINA STATEMENT

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular digital currency, and other cryptos are difficult to regulate because they cannot be traced by a central bank.

The crackdown on cryptocurrency opens the door for China to launch its own digital currency, which it is already developing and will allow the central government to monitor transactions.

CHINA’S CRYPTOCURRENCY STATEMENT

The PBOC stated that it will “vigorously combat virtual currency speculation, as well as related financial activities and misbehavior, in order to protect people’s assets and maintain economic, financial, and social order.”

Virtual currency trading had become “widespread, disrupting economic and financial order, and giving rise to money laundering, illegal fund-raising, fraud, pyramid schemes, and other illegal and criminal activities,” according to the report.