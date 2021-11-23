Shoppers avoid brands with a bad track record when it comes to ethics.

According to new research, consumers are turning away from companies that do not treat their employees or supply chains fairly.

I can exclusively reveal that 40% of UK consumers have stopped shopping with brands or companies that they believe do not treat their employees or supply chains fairly.

According to the website Top-CashBack, one out of every four British shoppers has stopped buying from companies that do not give back to society, and one out of every five avoids companies that do not employ a diverse workforce.

Meanwhile, over a third of us believe that all businesses should be required to give back to the community, charities, or the environment.

“It’s encouraging to see consumers expecting more from brands – whether it’s giving back to the local community, treating their employees or supply chains fairly, or hiring a diverse workforce,” said Adam Bullock, director of the cashback company.

Changing Attitudes – According to a survey conducted by the Centre for Retail Research in June 2019, only 11% of respondents were “fully committed green shoppers,” meaning they made almost all of their purchasing decisions based on ethical considerations.

However, 27% of shoppers said they made most of their decisions based on ethics, while 36% said they made some decisions based on ethics or focused on a few issues.

However, since the pandemic, businesses’ ethical stances have become more prominent, owing to mounting pressure on governments around the world to do more to combat climate change and social injustice.

Even so, when employees complain about poor working conditions, companies are publicly shamed.

Uber, the ride-hailing app, has been in and out of the spotlight for years due to driver complaints about working conditions; in July this year, drivers went on strike over low pay rates.

Uber announced earlier this year that it would pay minimum wage, pensions, and vacation pay to its employees.

Workers at Amazon’s Staten Island packing facility staged a protest in late 2019, carrying a petition signed by 600 people calling for longer breaks and highlighting official injury data showing the facility’s worker injury rate was three times higher than similar warehouses.

In May of last year, a number of Amazon employees raised concerns about poor working conditions.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Shoppers avoid brands with a bad track record when it comes to ethics.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Shoppers shun brands with poor track records on ethics