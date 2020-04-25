Should I Sell My Products on Marketplaces?

11 SHARES Share Tweet

If you have just entered the world of online sales, you are probably wondering if you should either start selling your products on marketplaces or create your own online store. Even if you have been using online platforms you can ask yourself this question.

Both options have their pros and cons.

But which one should you choose?

In this article we will briefly explain these advantages and disadvantages so that you can make your own assessment and decide which option is the most convenient for your business.

To create your own image, there is no doubt that having your own website gives you more control over it. Anyone who has visited marketplaces like eBay or Amazon, which is the best online marketplace by far, knows that there are very limited options for controlling the look of your product pages.

Obviously, there are some things you can do to stand out from the rest, as far as the product page is concerned. For example, using good images is essential when selling online. Both on platforms and on our own website.

Creating unique product descriptions is also something that will help you when creating your own image. But that’s all we can do in terms of selling in other platforms.

Your brand must have personality. It must reflect the lifestyle of the customers you want to attract: one of the most evident places businesses apply this is in the website’s design. That’s why having your own website allows you to customize the experience you want to give your customers.

Therefore, when it comes to creating your own image, there are more advantages to having your own website than selling on marketplaces.

We live in a world where online stores predominate over brick and mortar stores. So marketing is a key element in achieving success with your business.

The internet space is vast and very large. So, helping your customers find your website requires a lot of effort.

If you have your own website, there are many things you can do to generate traffic to your business such as: optimizing your website to be at the top of Google search results, using Google and Facebook ads or even creating an Instagram campaign. Use hashtags or applications like Twitter and Pinterest.

There are many options like these, but they all require time and effort. And for many of us, time and other resources can be scarce.

That’s why the advantage of selling through marketplaces is that it’s easier for your customers to find your products, although, this will depend on what you sell and other factors. Even so, if you take into account that twice as many consumers start their search on Amazon than on Google, it is impossible to deny the advantage of having your products advertised on Amazon or other sales marketplaces.

However, you must keep in mind that the platform will keep a good pinch of profit if you have sales. Nevertheless, it is worth it because it will help you increase sales and make your business known more quickly.

The customer experience is more directly linked to the platform itself than it is to the vendor. When a customer buys your product through a platform and is satisfied with their experience, it is another good purchase on Amazon or eBay, even though the product is yours. The good experience belongs to the platform.

When it comes to selling through your e-commerce, you can have the follow-up of the sold product until it arrives to the customer’s home under control, being able to send the customer an email asking for his opinion. Everything is in your hands. This is something you cannot control when selling in a Marketplace.

Despite the rules that platforms have, they have an excellent reputation and can offer great visibility to your business helping you gain new customers and increase sales.

In general, it is better to diversify and sell your products in different channels, but not having your own website and focusing only on sales platforms would also be a mistake.