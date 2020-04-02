should we be wary of banknotes?

Banknotes are not particularly carriers of the virus, assured the governor of the bank of France. But what exactly?

“We can absolutely continue to use banknotes”, according to the Governor of the Bank of France, François Villeroy de Galhau.

THE QUESTION. Since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, this fear has come up regularly. Banknotes would be dangerous: currency exchanges would help spread the coronavirus. China has gone so far as to disinfect used banknotes with ultraviolet rays, or at high temperature, and put them under seal for 14 days. At the beginning of March, the World Health Organization advised to favor contactless payment. Following these recommendations, the European Banking Authority (EBA) last week asked the authorities responsible for payment services in each of the 27 countries of the Union to facilitate this type of payment.

Without neglecting this concern, the Governor of the Bank of France, François Villeroy de Galhau, wanted to be reassuring this Wednesday morning at the microphone of Europe 1. “The Banque de France has looked with the other central banks and there is no sign that the banknotes are particularly