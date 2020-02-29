Should you choose Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Buy (NYSE: RCL) for the upcoming dividend in 4 days?

Some investors rely on dividends to increase their wealth, and if you are one of these dividend experts, you may be intrigued to know this(NYSE: RCL) is about to receive the ex-dividend in just 4 days. You must buy shares before March 5 to receive the dividend that will be paid on April 6.

The upcoming dividend from Royal Caribbean Cruises is $ 0.78 per share after a total of $ 3.12 per share distributed to shareholders in the past 12 months. Last year’s dividend payments show that Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 3.9% lagging return over the current $ 80.41 share price. Dividends are an important source of income for many shareholders, but the health of the company is critical to maintaining these dividends. We have to see whether the dividend is covered by the result and whether it is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Royal Caribbean Cruises

If a company pays more dividends than it deserves, the dividend can become prohibitive – hardly an ideal situation. So it’s good to see Royal Caribbean Cruises pay a modest 33% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to assess whether Royal Caribbean Cruises has generated enough free cash flow to be able to afford the dividend. Last year the company paid out more than three quarters (87%) of its free cash flow, which is quite high and may limit reinvestment in the business.

It is positive to see that Royal Caribbean Cruises’ dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow, as this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually means a larger margin of safety before a cut in Dividend suggests.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio and analyst estimates of future dividends.

NYSE: RCL Historical Dividend Yield, February 29, 2020 More

Have profits and dividends grown?

Companies with strong growth prospects tend to be the best dividend payers because it is easier to increase dividends when earnings per share improve. Investors love dividends. So if profits go down and the dividend goes down, you expect a stock to sell strongly at the same time. It is gratifying to see that Royal Caribbean Cruises has increased its profits rapidly in the past five years, by 21% a year.

Most investors assess a company’s dividend prospects primarily based on historical dividend growth rates. For the past nine years, Royal Caribbean Cruises has increased its dividend by an average of 26% per year. It is exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have skyrocketed in recent years.

Summarize something

Should investors buy or avoid Royal Caribbean Cruises from a dividend perspective? Earnings per share have increased significantly recently. Last year, Royal Caribbean Cruises paid out less than half of the profit and just over half of the free cash flow. It is a promising combination that this company should pay closer attention to.

Wondering what the future holds for Royal Caribbean Cruises? See what the 17 analysts we track are predicting with this visualization of historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

A common investment mistake is to buy the first interesting stock you see, here is a list of promising dividend stocks with a yield of more than 2% and an upcoming dividend.

