Should You Watch Apple TV Channels Or Choose Amazon Prime Videos Instead? This Will Help You Decide!

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Should you focus on watching on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video Channels? Of course, this article is to guide you in which you’d need to invest more time in these isolated times.

Read More: 5 Web Design Tricks That Can Rack Up a Plumbing Company’s Business

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you will notice there are several streaming services popping up here and there. It’s also not as surprising since people are now forced to stay at home, and companies are taking advantage of that fact.

Even more so, streaming services are doing what they can to bring in more subscribers with their original content and top of the line titles. Let’s focus on two of those services, namely: Apple TV Channels or Amazon Prime Video Video Channels.

Amazon’s streaming services allow you to watch third-party streaming services like HBO, Showtime, CBC All Access, and more, which means that Prime Video application means there is a wide variety of series and movies to watch from their platform.

Amazon’s plethora of collection is far more expansive than Apple TV Channels as of now. However, that doesn’t mean that Apple TV Channels don’t stream similar titles as well.

The Amazon Prime Video Channels do have an ace up its sleeve, however, and it is something they exploit perfectly: Sports.

The streaming service includes NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, PGA Tour Live, Sports Illustrated, and Echoboom Sports.

Read More: Can Artificial Intelligence Treat Mental Health Issues?

Apple TV Channels is an exclusive feature in Apple’s TV app, which allows you to subscribe to streaming services. Naturally, it comes with many benefits, such as billing through Apple and the option to drop in easily and out of subscriptions.

Apple TV Channels gives you the chance to buy and stream directly in your TV app. For example, if you were to subscribe to Showtime through Apple TV Channels, you can choose to handle all billing through Apple since Apple handles the video,

The reason why many people choose Apple TV Channels is that the simplicity it brings in terms of integrating with your other Apple devices, which include your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.

There is a silver lining in both streaming services for you, the consumer, however, and it’s all about that you can expect the content to be better through time. Why? It’s because with so many streaming services out right now, it’s only natural always to try to cater to a much wider audience and improve the quality of series or movies.

Finally, it’s going to come down to your preference. If you already own several Apple devices, then you may opt-in to get Apple TV Channels since it would be easier. Or If you don’t care for all of that, then Amazon Prime Video Channels could serve you better given they have much more diverse content than Apple has as of now.

Read More: Surface Laptop 3 Has Cracking Screen; Microsoft Offers Solution