Shunyi’s Airport Core Area attracts 6.1 billion yuan investment

On April 22, Beijing’s Shunyi district held an online contract signing ceremony that covered 25 key projects, with a total investment of 20.24 billion yuan (about US$ 2.86 billion). They are estimated to generate 36.98 billion yuan in local GDP and 1.45 billion yuan in tax annually. Among them, nine projects went to the Airport Core Area, which are worth a combined 6.1 billion yuan.

Shunyi has been carrying out a “no-meeting” business promotion campaigns through multiple channels as a way to land more projects amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The contracts signed this time include intelligent new-energy vehicles, third-generation semi-conductors, aerospace, and biotechnology. Once put into operation, these projects will greatly enhance the regional technology innovation capabilities and service levels.

The Airport Core Area has been consistent in both epidemic control and economic development since the coronavirus outbreak by conducting online match-making talks and catering to the needs of enterprises. The nine projects in the zone involved bio-medicine, smart city construction, information services, technology services, and ecology. The zone has attracted 40 new enterprises, with the registered capital amounting to 27.01 billion yuan.

The Airport Core Area has also been readjusting policies and services in order to help enterprises to resume operation. At present, 655 companies in the zone have resumed work, accounting for 92.1% of the total. In addition, 128 enterprises above the designated scale have resumed operation, with the work resumption rate reaching 98.4%.