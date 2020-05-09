Siemens withdraws forecast after slump in profit

After a difficult second quarter with a significant drop in profits, Siemens has now also withdrawn its forecast for the current year. Instead of a moderate increase, the German company is now assuming a moderate decline in sales due to the corona virus pandemic, as Siemens announced today in Munich when it presented the quarterly figures. The Group has not yet given a new forecast for the result.

No improvement is expected in the current quarter. “We expect to bottom in the third quarter of our fiscal year,” said CEO Joe Kaeser. “Despite a difficult environment, we delivered a robust quarter,” said Kaeser.

The Group also sees itself equipped for the other challenges: It has a “very solid liquidity position,” said CFO Ralf P. Thomas. They also have a “very resilient and diversified business portfolio”. In addition, according to Siemens there is a “very comfortable order cushion” of 69 billion euros – without Siemens Energy.

Less profit with stable sales

While sales remained stable, profits collapsed. The bottom line, Siemens earned 697 million euros from January to March, a decrease of almost two thirds compared to the strong prior-year quarter. Among other things, losses from the energy business made themselves felt.

However, the group is still sticking to its plan to list Siemens Energy on the stock exchange in September. In this context, the company is also suspending its share buyback program. But this has technical reasons and has nothing to do with the corona virus crisis, a spokesman emphasized. After the spin-off, the share buyback should continue.