Small airlines are exempt from the demand for equity capital because the aid offers run out

(Bloomberg) – Airlines that receive $ 100 million or less in wages and salaries from the U.S. government do not have to provide financial contributions in return, the Treasury Department said when it started offering the targeted airlines to send.

“This determination will provide substantial support to workers and businesses across the country while adequately compensating taxpayers,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement on Friday evening.

The agency said it had received 230 applications for assistance from passenger aircraft. It works with 12 that would receive more than $ 100 million and discusses what kind of financial instruments are needed for it.

Democrats in Congress have complained about the requirement, saying it is intended for loan recipients – not for the payslips they want workers to stay on.

The Treasury’s decision is a win for many small and niche airlines. With few of them publicly traded or significant assets, they have limited equity exposure, Regional Airline Association head Faye Malarkey Black said earlier this week.

The Trump administration has accelerated the pace of aid delivery due to complaints that the process has been too slow as airlines that fly only 5% of their usual cargo deliver cash.

Representatives of United Airlines Holdings Inc. and American Airlines Group Inc. said they received grant packages proposed by the Treasury on Friday without disclosure.

“We can confirm that we have received feedback from the finance department on the application we have made for government support, and we are currently reviewing the details of their proposal,” said Frank Benenati, a spokesman for United.

At least one other airline also received a plan on Friday, the people familiar with the matter said.

President Donald Trump said he would be meeting with airline executives this weekend when aid offers went to the airlines.

“A great plan”

“We have a great plan for the airlines – we need to keep the airlines going,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House on Friday.

The federal government’s $ 2 trillion stimulus package includes $ 25 billion in payslips for passenger airlines, $ 4 billion for carriers, and $ 3 billion for airlines, and a further $ 29 billion for Loans for passenger and freight companies and $ 10 billion for airport grants.

The main concern of large and small airlines was to quickly get access to grants to cover salaries and benefits. The law requires airlines that receive such grants to promise not to fire workers by September 30.

Passenger airlines paid their employees more than $ 30 billion last year over a six-month period that the government uses to determine the level of aid to each airline.

The $ 25 billion earmarked for this does not cover all wages and benefits that airline employees earned a year ago. However, most pilots and flight attendants are paid by the hour and should pay less until September, even if they are not fired.

Airlines are allowed to cut flight operations significantly, although the government requires a minimum number of flights to the cities they serve.

The six major airlines – United, American, Southwest Airlines Co., Delta Air Lines Inc., JetBlue Airways Corp. and Alaska Air Group Inc. – paid employees $ 27 billion in salaries and benefits, according to the US Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The office collects data from every carrier with sales of $ 20 million or more, so the smallest operators are not included in the total.

Big airlines have advantages

Major airlines’ wages and benefits account for almost 90% of the amounts paid by all passenger airlines, indicating that they are likely to receive the lion’s share of government aid.

The recent steady and sustained decline in commercial air travel in the United States has caused passenger numbers to fall 95% below the level a year ago – a result that has not been seen since the beginning of the jet age in the early 1960s .

