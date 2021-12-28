In order to succeed in 2022, small businesses that have been through a lot will need to dig deep.

In order to succeed in 2022, small businesses that have gone through a lot will need to dig deep.

If this year left a sour taste in small businesses’ mouths, 2022 does not appear to be a delectable picnic.

Many of the challenges that small businesses will face in 2021 appear to be set to persist, and they will be exacerbated by rising inflation that few in the small business community believe will be “transitory,” as policymakers prefer to describe the current rise in prices, and higher debt levels as a result of the emergency loans many have had to take out simply to survive.

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the labor force, as well as supply and demand dynamics, have been unprecedented.

The ability of the supply chain to cope has been tested, resulting in sharply rising global logistics prices, with shipping container prices skyrocketing and the cost of goods rising.

This has been exacerbated by labor shortages in the UK, which are particularly acute among HGV drivers, making getting goods to their final destination extremely difficult.

“I’ve been importing for 20 years, and containers have been around the (dollar)2,000 mark,” he said, “but now it’s (dollar)18,000 a container from China, and (dollar)8,000 from India.”

“This means that cost pressures will be small businesses’ biggest challenge next year, because once costs rise, they’re difficult to lower.”

Mr Cooke, like all small businesses, said balancing what could be passed on to customers with reduced margins for his company was critical, a decision he made after “sensible conversations with suppliers,” especially because suppliers’ mostly commodity-related price rises can normalize.

However, for the coming year, he wishes for stability.

Getting around EU trade barriers

Getting goods into and out of the EU is a problem that many businesses face, but especially small businesses, for whom issues like goods returned at the border are particularly costly.

The supply chain, according to Joanna Reynolds, CEO of London-based independent book publisher The Folio Society, is her biggest challenge for 2022.

“About 70% of our books are produced in the EU and go through a lengthy production process,” she explains.

“However, just getting the books from the EU is becoming increasingly difficult, and with the rules on importing changing again in January, things will become even more complicated.”

The company had to start selling 700 copies of a limited edition version of Dante’s Divine Comedy to commemorate the author’s death on the 700th anniversary of his death.

“The book was printed, but we couldn’t get the cardboard to put the books in, or we couldn’t get it into the country, so we had to start selling it without having it in our hands,” she explains.

Due to logistical issues, the company has stopped selling to 17 EU countries (which accounted for 3% of revenue).

It’s also being hampered by a labor shortage in the UK logistics industry, particularly in terms of drivers to transport goods from the warehouse it uses to customers.

In other words, the company, which recently became employee-owned, is concerned about what might happen to data protection as a result of the UK’s departure from the EU.

“When we left the EU, the government promised it would continue to follow GDPR (European data protection rules), but it appears that they are backing out quickly, which will cause major problems for all of us, businesses and consumers,” she says.

Ms Reynolds believes that an already apparent skills shortage will wreak havoc on more businesses, and she is also concerned about inflation.

“Prices are rising everywhere, and they’re rising quickly,” she says, “and businesses are faced with the choice of raising prices for customers or taking a margin hit.”

“I’m convinced that inflation will soar next year, and that if companies are unable to provide cost-of-living increases to their employees, things will become difficult.”

