Small businesses will benefit from new financing and strategic support.

Enterprise Nation, a small business support network, and Capitalise, a business finance platform, have announced a partnership to create a groundbreaking SME finance hub that will provide small businesses with access to finance and strategic support in one location.

The formation of the alliance comes after research revealed that in 2022, 61% of small businesses will need to borrow money to expand.

In order to improve the financial knowledge of the UK’s small business community, the hub will provide tailored advice, digital lending options, online investment workshops, and e-learning.

According to research commissioned by Capitalise and Enterprise Nation, more than half (55%) of small UK businesses are concerned that after receiving government-backed loans to deal with the pandemic, they will be unable to access growth finance in 2022.

“First and foremost, having had, or even being turned down for a CBILS or BBLS loan will not prevent firms from accessing the finance they require,” Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation, said.

Following the past two years, it’s unsurprising that there is a lot of financial ambiguity.

Many small businesses took on or applied for loans for the first time in their history, but with the growth opportunities in 2022, many will need to increase that investment.

“That’s why our lending support and advice partnership with Capitalise is so timely.”

We must ensure that businesses have access to the capital they require to seize the opportunities available in 2022.”

“At Capitalise, our vision is to give small businesses and their advisors transparency and control over business finance in one place,” said Paul Surtees, the company’s CEO and co-founder.

Our partnership with Enterprise Nation is based on the belief that increasing financial literacy in the small business community will give every business an equal chance at success.

Our goal is to help them build a healthier business by providing them with access to over 100 business lenders.”

Half of small business founders say they don’t know who to trust to get the financing they need, and 58 percent admit they need help understanding the financing options available, according to the study, which polled 500 small business owners.

SME Lending is a type of financing for small and medium-sized businesses.

