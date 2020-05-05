Smallest 4K Mini PC is Going Live on Indiegogo This Month

Recently, the Shenzhen-based computer manufacturing company CHUWI revealed its newest product: the Mini PC Larkbox, which they’ve dubbed as “the world’s smallest 4K mini PC.”

And now, the company has announced that the LarkBox will finally go live on Indiegogo in late May and will retail for $199. Because they’ll be crowdfunding the device, there is a possibility that the retail price could actually be lower when the launch date arrives. And for those looking for a competent computing device that mobile as it is powerful, this manageable player may be the answer.

Smaller than an apple at just 61mm x 61mm x 43mm, and weighing in at 127 grams, the Larkbox may actually weigh less than your smartphone. But within the small frame sits a powerful processor and other features that can do just as much work as your desktop computer–or maybe even more.

And because of its retail price, it could be the better alternative to getting a new desktop or laptop device, especially for students, offices, and start-up companies

The LarkBox features the Intel N4100 processor, built-in UHD Graphics 600 graphic card, 6GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB SSD.

It also supports an additional 128GB MicroSD extension. According to CHUWI, it can also decode 4K video smoothly. Because of its low power processor, standby power is only at 5W. and the active cooling fan design makes the model generate no significant heat under high load.

And despite its compact size, it has all the ports you will need for work and play. It comes with USB-A *2, USB-C, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and also supports Bluetooth 5.0.

The integrated UHD Graphics 600 ensures smooth 4K video output, brings immersive Ultra HD viewing experience. And despite all this power, the ultra-silent cooling fan make the cube stable under any workload.

Make sure to check the website for updates about the launch.

CHUWI is a tech manufactuere located in Shenzhen, China. They design, develop, and sell tablets, laptops, and intelligent home applliances. Founded in 2004, their products are used by more then 25 millions users around the world.

