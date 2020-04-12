Smart Contract Testing for Dummies

Smart contracts are immutable programs: Once a contract is deployed, it cannot be altered. This allows users to be sure that the rules by which their funds are operated will not be changed. However, the same feature makes creating secure smart contracts extremely complicated. If you create a contract with a bug or vulnerability, it is there forever. That’s why testing is even more crucial for smart contracts than for traditional applications.

Related: What Are Smart Contracts? Guide for Beginners

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph