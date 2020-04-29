 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Smartphone maker Transsion profit up 173% in 2019

By Denis Bedoya on April 29, 2020

Chinese smartphone maker Transsion Holdings posted net profit of 1.79 billion yuan (about 253 million U.S. dollars) in 2019, surging 172.8 percent from a year ago.

Revenue grew 11.9 percent year on year to 25.3 billion yuan last year, the Shenzhen-based company said in its annual report.

Transsion Holdings went public on China’s sci-tech innovation board, known as STAR market, in Shanghai in September 2019.

With three mobile phone brands — TECNO, itel and Infinix, the company is a smart device and mobile internet service provider for consumers in emerging markets and has been among the most popular smartphone brands in Africa.

