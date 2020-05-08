“SMEs and freelancers support the economy but we are very alone”

The economic slowdown prevailed in the economy and forced to close the business in Spain, one of them

Tacha Beauty

. Its founder, Natalia de la Vega, decided then to take up an ERTE and apply for funding from the ICO, but the financial injection has not yet arrived. He relates that “the funds are not yet available to meet the financial commitments of the business” and makes an appeal: “I hope that the aid will flow to those who need it.”

This Madrilenian businesswoman assures that the self-employed have been the great forgotten in this crisis and calls on the Government: “It is the moment of truth to put the mechanisms of economic support to the self-employed and SMEs.” He explains that “there is no proportionality between the contribution to the economy of the self-employed and SMEs and the attention we are receiving. You have been the great forgotten and I send you all the energy and strength. Now is also the time to help each other.

The founder of Tacha Beauty points out that she would have liked to have more details from the Administration about the protocols and security measures to reopen the centers and says that this lack of information led them to develop them with advisers, counselors and doctors. Together with her husband and co-founder of the firm, Carlos Escario, they launched a “crisis cabinet” surrounded by health, financial, legal and investigative experts. “The stage of awareness and contribution of citizens to combat the effects of the pandemic has been long and hard. 51 days of confinement and economic inactivity are traumatic for individuals and businesses. Now we have to go out safely to fight the disease and sustain the economy, “he says.

Promotions

The data anticipated by the statistics already reflects that the crisis is destroying the business muscle. In two months 142,000 businesses have been lost and the self-employed have taken the brunt of it. In April alone, 41,250 were lost, the biggest drop in average data on Social Security affiliation since records are available. De la Vega regrets that many businesses will stay on the road. “They will not be able to survive,” he says, “because their sales have been zero and they have had to continue to face financial commitments and expenses. We are going to need more help than ever so that companies and the economic system do not collapse. ” He adds that «on the part of the entrepreneurs we are putting all the ingenuity and flexibility possible to adapt our business models, but this alone is not enough. We need the active and prompt help of the government. ”

Closed centers and in this case without online sales. They decided to suspend all operations to protect the workforce from contagion. A week ago they restarted it at the request of their clients and coinciding with the more positive evolution of disease control. Of course, they have been present in the lives of their clients to support them in confinement with direct messages on social networks and messages of optimism. “As a result of this interaction, online transactions have increased at a good rate,” he continues.

The high cost of security

Preparing to avoid contagions in the re-delivery is taking its toll. The economic costs for the relaunch of the services and adaptation of the centers with the maximum guarantee of security have been “extremely high”. The firm has prepared “Covid-free” centers. They tested all the employees, which will be repeated every week, and they also have medical personnel in the classrooms. The prevention to avoid a regrowth imposes safety distances and control of the gauging, which in this case were already fulfilled before confinement. Now they will shield those distances with methacrylate partitions between clients, posts, in medical rooms and in different physical areas. .