SNAP food stamp recipients will be eligible for EXTRA assistance worth up to (dollar)230 million this month… see if you qualify.

MILLIONS of New Yorkers on food stamps will receive additional assistance worth up to (dollar)230 million this month.

Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that supplemental allotment recipients will receive an additional boost.

Food stamps are available to approximately 1.6 million New Yorkers, and more than (dollar)2.5 billion in supplemental benefits were distributed last year.

The additional assistance is intended for households that do not normally receive the maximum SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefit, which means that some families will receive a (dollar)95 boost.

Outside of New York City, SNAP-eligible Americans should receive their benefits between now and February 17.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, those living in the NYC area should apply for food stamps between now and February 25.

The Covid pandemic, according to Hochul, is “exacerbating” food insecurity.

“These critical food benefits are helping New Yorkers put food on the table, providing much-needed relief as we continue to take aggressive measures in our fight against COVID-19,” she said.

“No New Yorker should be left to worry whether they have the means to feed their household,” said Daniel W Tietz, director of the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

Electronic benefit transfer accounts will receive additional help.

Food stamps that aren’t used this month will be carried over to the following month.

This month, emergency food stamps were extended in over two dozen states.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, more than 370,000 households in Alabama receive emergency food stamps, while more than 340,000 households in Arizona do.

According to the USDA, 764,000 households in Georgia receive emergency assistance, compared to 90,000 in Hawaii.

On February 24, 25, 26, and 28, the emergency allotment will be delivered to Georgia recipients.

In Pennsylvania, more than a million households will benefit from the extension, while food stamps will continue to be sent to around 250,000 households in Kentucky.

This month, around 539,000 people in New Mexico are in line to receive food stamps.

Food stamps are distributed using the last two digits of an individual’s Social Security number.

Those who receive their benefits between the 14th and the 20th of the month will receive their food stamps and supplement at the same time.

This month, over 1.6 million North Carolinians who are eligible for emergency payments will continue to receive them.

In addition, benefits are sent to more than

