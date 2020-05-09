So werden Bugatti Divos von den Kunden wirklich konfiguriert

Personal individualization makes every Bugatti Divo unique

Molsheim, 7 May 2020. Extremely powerful and very exclusive. Bugatti hyper sports cars have

always been at the very pinnacle of automobile construction. They are unique pieces of the

highest quality and craftsmanship, developed and manufactured with enormous attention to

detail.

Like the Bugatti Divo1

, undoubtedly one of the world’s most extraordinary hyper sports cars. This

coupé, which is limited to a series of just 40 cars, is now reviving the long coachbuilding tradition

of this French luxury manufacturer. After two years of development work, the first of these cars

costing at least EUR 5 million will soon be delivered to expectant Bugatti enthusiasts.

“Every Divo is absolutely unique, the ultimate form of luxury. This limited and extremely high-

performance hyper sports car has an exclusive character all of its own,” says Stephan

Promotions

Winkelmann, President of Bugatti. “The Divo offers exceptional lateral acceleration as well as

agility, and it is a must-have for any Bugatti enthusiast’s hyper sports car collection.” Besides

reduced weight, progressive design and sophisticated aerodynamics, the Divo is characterized

by the ideas of its future owners.

More than two-thirds of Divo purchasers decide to customize their cars, choosing their own colors

and materials such as paint, leather, fabrics and stitching. They introduce their own design ideas

and use them to create their very own personal cars. “This makes every Divo one of a kind,” says

Laure Beneteau, Sales and Operations Manager at Bugatti. The 37-year-old Frenchwoman has

been working for Bugatti since 2006 and since then she has supported over 400 Veyron and 300

Chiron2 customers during configuration and she has also been supporting Divo customers since

2018. “We accompany them as they choose their cars. But that is not all we do. They can dream

with us. Almost every wish that makes a Bugatti unique? We can make it come true,” explains

Laure Beneteau. So, in theory, the choice of colors is unlimited. Three staff members handle the

wishes of Bugatti customers from all over the world and explain what is technically feasible, and

the entire customization team is made up of 15 staff. “We have developed close relationships

with many customers over the years. They trust us and value our opinions,” says Laure Beneteau

with more than a hint of pride.

The Molsheim Experience

During the Molsheim Experience, where Bugatti customers can learn about the history of the

marque, the historic Château, the North Remise and South Remise and the modern Atelier, Laure

Beneteau or one of her colleagues accompany Bugatti enthusiasts as they configure their cars.

A designer and a technician also assist in this process, explaining the technical details of the

vehicle. The process takes almost five hours to complete. There are many ways to customize a

Bugatti. “Some customers might know exactly what they want. But we also have customers whom

we advise in detail, we work together with them and come up with suggestions,” explains Anne

Beynat, Sales Coordinator at Bugatti since 2011. “Customers often have their own ideas, such

as family crests, national flags, their own logos or special color schemes. We then try to

implement the ideas in technical terms. Some customers choose the leather and color to match

2 BUGATTI

their handbag or their favorite pair of shoes,” says the 32-year-old. Their wishes must not impair

vehicle safety or change the Bugatti logo. Anne Beynat often makes a selection of configurations

which she then presents to customers and discusses with them. “Most of them already own a

Bugatti, so we know their preferences. Our Divo customers all already drive at least one Chiron,”

she explains. Together they select the type and color of leather to use, run through possible

options and decide on the perfect color for the paintwork. Most customers want something very

special.

The sky is the limit for design ideas

In addition to the body color, the centerline, roof, engine covers and the air intakes on the wings

can also be painted in contrasting colors. Not just well-known types of cowhide are used. Other

types of leather, or even vintage leather can be used to cover seats and side trim. The leather

types usually differ in terms of thickness and perforation. It is even possible to match the

paintwork to the leather.

Special features include embossed children’s footprints in the rear panel of the Veyron, the first

name of the partner embroidered in the door pockets, or crystals in the cockpit. Special grilles or

logos in the wheels or an inverted paint scheme are also possible. “Besides the technical

challenge, time always has a part to play. It can take up to four months to develop a new color,

nine months for a new leather and up to a year for a new carbon interior. “With our custom

products, we make the same high demands in terms of materials and workmanship as with the

standard configuration. After all, we want our Divo and Chiron cars to look and drive perfectly

even after many, many years,” explains Laure Beneteau. Customers receive up-to-date photos

every two weeks while their cars are being developed.

Tastes differ in that regard. While customers from the Asian market tend to request more unusual

colors such as transposed paint schemes or bright colors, the European market tends to choose

more reserved tones. Customers from the USA or the Middle East, on the other hand, like to

order more eye-catching and extravagant color combinations. One customer worked with the

Bugatti team for more than a year on the customization of his Divo. They have created a

completely new vehicle as a result of a number of worldwide meetings and lots of samples and

discussions. Now this Bugatti enthusiast can hardly wait to receive his very personalized Divo.

No exceptions: even though Bugatti customers own almost everything, the handover is usually a

very emotional moment. This is how unique the experience is – and how unique their very own

Bugatti Divo is.