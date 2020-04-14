Sodinokibi Crypto Ransomware Switches from Bitcoin to Monero to Hide Money Trail

A type of ransomware– a malware that secures individual information and also requests a ransom money to bring back accessibility to it– switched over from (BTC) to Monero (XMR) to much better protect the hackers’ identities.

According to an April 11 report by cybersecurity news outlet BleepingComputer, utilizing Monero will certainly make it harder for legislation enforcement to track ransom money settlements to the hackers behind Sodinokibi. As the post discusses, Europol method analyst Jerek Jakubcek explained during a February webinar how anoncoins affect legal investigations:

