SoftBank sells up to $ 41 billion in assets to expand share buyback and reduce debt

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp announced on Monday that it is selling assets of up to 4.5 trillion yen ($ 41 billion) to buy back another 2 trillion yen of its stock and reduce debt.

The share buyback, which will be the largest buyback of the Japanese technology conglomerate, is in addition to the buyback of up to 500 billion yen announced earlier this month and is under pressure from activist hedge fund Elliott Management to improve shareholder returns.

The move comes as SoftBank’s stock price was influenced by investor skepticism about the outlook for CEO Masayoshi Son’s bets on startups like WeWork and Uber.

SoftBank’s share price extended early earnings on Monday and rose 19% after the announcement of asset sales to take place over the next four quarters. SoftBank did not specify what to sell.

($ 1 = 110.0600 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)