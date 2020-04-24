Sony Accidentally Put Total War: Shogun 2 on Steam For Free, Pac-Man Championship Editon 2 is Not?

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Game developers platforms like Steam have been giving out some games for free for the past few weeks, perhaps as a way to keep people indoors and keep them entertained amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Steam will be having another free game that anyone can keep forever as long as they acquire it within the time allotted.

According to Gamespot, the free game this time around is Total War: Shogun 2, a 2011 strategy game developed by The Creative Assembly and published by Sega, which is set during the 16th century or Feudal-era Japan, the first set of the first-ever Total War game.

After the first one, Shogun: Total War, the franchise mainly focused on creating titles set in Europe and the Middle East.

For those who want to try out the game but didn’t have enough budget for it or are not sure whether they will like it, now is the perfect chance to grab and try it out.

Steam will be offering it for free starting on Monday next week, Apr. 27, at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET until May 1 at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET.

Anyone with a Steam account can add the game to their library, but they don’t have to download and install it yet if they don’t have any space on their computers. As long as it has been acquired from Apr. 27 to May 1, you can access and install it anytime after that.

In addition to Total War: Shogun 2, other titles of the franchise, as well as some DLCs, will also be discounted up to 75%. Unfortunately, it does not include Total Game: Warhammer, Rome: Total War, and Total War: Three Kingdoms.

The Total War sale will start next week as well and will last until May 4.

This is not the first time that Steam offered titles without anyone having to pay or do anything, except to sign up for the platform.

Last month, two big games were also made free for a limited time, namely the Tomb Raider 2013 reboot and its spin-off game Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris.

While we’re in the topic of free games, fans of Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 thought the game is also available without them having to pay for anything–but turns out they were wrong, although a few were able to snag it for free.

According to VGR, the game was listed as free on the European PlayStation Store the other day, but anyone who checks it now will see that it has changed.

Unfortunately, it’s not a “limited-time-only” freebie.

It turns out that Sony made a mistake and has accidentally set it for free but soon realized the error and later that day, immediately returned Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 to its usual price.

Apparently, those who were able to get it when it costs nothing were able to keep it, and they didn’t even have to pay for anything, making them lucky enough to snag a great reimagination of a classic arcade game.

Read Also: Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Is Jessie Alive and Can You Do Anything to Save Her?