SOS rice allocates a million euros to purchase medical supplies to fight the coronavirus

The Arroz SOS firm joins the fight against the coronavirus. To do this, it will allocate one million euros from its budget for the purchase of critical sanitary material. This initiative joins those that the company has launched in recent days, which collaborates with a food truck, the hospital that has been set up in Ifema or with the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL), whom Arroz SOS has donated more than 100,000 euros in cash and more than 22,500 kilos of rice that will reach the homes of the most vulnerable groups of the population during the time of the state of alarm due to the pandemic.

The donation will not be only economic. The company’s leadership is immersed in the search for suppliers that provide basic medical equipment, including beds, respirators, surgical masks or respiratory protection, among others. All this material will be destined to hospitals that need it. To do this, the company is contacting the centers to find out what their most urgent needs are and launching an appeal so that if there are hospitals that have requests, they will be transferred.

“We are especially proud. Day after day we are contacting those hospitals that have the most needs so that they can send us the ones that are most urgent. “We have obtained some disinfecting materials for the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, and we are talking to La Paz and we will specify how we can help them,” he added.

The company highlights in a statement that its collaboration throughout this crisis will be “all that is necessary to mitigate the consequences of the epidemic.” .