South Korea’s GDP growth rate has reached an 11-year high.

South Korea’s GDP growth rate is at an 11-year high.

In comparison to the previous year, the country’s economy is expected to grow by 4% in 2021.

South Korea’s economy expanded by 4% annually in 2021, the highest rate since 2010.

According to the Bank of Korea, the country’s GDP increased by 4.1 percent on an annual basis in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In comparison to the same quarters in 2020, GDP grew 1.9 percent in the first quarter, 6 percent in the second quarter, and 4 percent in the third quarter.

In 2020, the country’s economy shrank by 0.9%.

“On the expenditure side, the growth of facilities investment and government consumption continued, while private consumption and exports turned positive,” the bank said, citing 2021 figures.

“On the production side, while construction continued to decline, manufacturing and services saw an increase.”