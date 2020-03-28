Southwest Airlines says it loses “a lot of money” on every flight

(Bloomberg) – Southwest Airlines Co. loses “a lot of money” every time it flies, which increases the risk of vacationing for workers in the long run, even though the US government has provided billions of dollars in emergency aid.

The largest US discounter is “grateful” for the Senate-approved loan and cash support package and is waiting for a vote in the House of Representatives, CEO Gary Kelly said Thursday. If President Donald Trump’s program was approved and signed, it would offer an option to secure cash “that is at least accessible and quick and easy,” he said.

Airlines were hit because the spread of the corona virus and the government-imposed travel restrictions imposed a collapse in demand for flights. According to Airlines for America, a trading group, the number of passengers flown by US airlines has dropped from around 2.5 million a day before the virus broke out to just 239,000, which were checked by security officials on Wednesday.

“The occupancy factors are at a level that we have never seen before,” said Kelly in a video message to the employees, referring to the proportion of seats in aircraft. “I can assure you that we lose money and lots of money on every flight. So this cannot be maintained indefinitely. “

Kelly said he was firmly convinced that the federal government must “flood the country with liquidity or cash to provide people with the means to deal with this” and avoid cross-industry bankruptcies in the event of economic disasters. Airlines are among the hardest hit by the crisis, he said.

Passenger airlines are eligible for up to $ 25 billion in wages and salaries under the upcoming US bailout program and additional loans of $ 25 billion.

The funds “cost something,” said Kelly. The government could require equity or other securities in exchange for cash to keep workers at work. Other restrictions would apply, including restrictions on executive compensation.

“I can not promise”

Southwest, which has never fired workers or cut wages, has no vacation plans, but “I can’t promise that won’t happen,” said Kelly.

“We have the ability to raise capital in the private markets, and now we have the opportunity to work with the federal government,” said Kelly, which could prove to be something that gives us a lot more confidence that we can do with it. “

Southwest previously said it would cut capacity by at least 20%, freeze hiring, and offer workers vacation to cut operating costs. The Dallas-based airline secured a $ 1 billion loan and took advantage of the full amount of an existing unsecured revolving $ 1 billion revolving credit facility earlier this month.

