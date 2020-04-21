S&P Repeating 2000 And 2007 Bear Market Rallies. Is It Different This Time?

Does history repeat itself exactly? No. Sometimes it rhymes big-times!

This chart looks at the over the past 25-years on a weekly basis.

During the 50% bear markets of 2000-2003 and 2007-2009, the S&P started quality counter-trend rallies very near the first week of spring (3/21).

If the S&P 500 is going to repeat the large bear markets of the past, would it be important to be aware of where counter-trend rallies started and ended? Yes!

The strong rally over the past month started right on schedule, as the low took place on 3/20, similar to the rallies in 2001 and 2008.

The counter-trend rallies in the bear markets mentioned above, both peaked 8-weeks? The trillion-dollar question a month after the 3/20/20 low is; Will it be different this time?

The current S&P decline looks “eerily” like bear markets of the past.