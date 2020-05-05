SpaceX Starlink Satellites Contribute to Sky Pollution? Satellite Show Flies Over US This Weekend

SpaceX Starlink satellites will be visible from the United States this weekend. However, experts say it will be a crime against the skies because of the massive light pollution it could potentially create.

According to Newsweek’s latest previous report, SpaceX Starlink satellites were visible in the night sky above Florida on Thursday evening, April 30. Several residents who were able to view the satellites reported that a string of white lights was seen at around 9 p.m. local time.

The residents of Florida posted videos and images of the satellite train on social media, while others got in touch with local media sources to report what they were seeing. One of those local media outlets is Local station News 6, which received phone calls from Floridians asking what they were seeing in the sky. Michael Seeley, one of the Melbourne residents, posted images of the satellite train on social media.

“The Space Coast of FL had an amazing view of the #SpaceX #Starlink train tonight (Thurs) as it flew directly overhead. Incredible work, @elonmusk & team @SpaceX!” he captioned in his Twitter post.

“Florida, did y’all see that? The Starlink trail just flew over us!” said Shanita Riquel, another resident of Florida who posted the satellite train on social media.

According to Newsweek, SpaceX’s Starlink projects aim to launch thousands of satellites into orbit to provide high-speed internet coverage across the globe, especially in areas where access has been expensive, unreliable, and even unavailable.

Elon Musk already successfully launched 60 more Starlink satellites via Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Center located in Florida, last week.

More than 1,500 satellites will still be launched which will provide near-global service by late 2021 and 2022. The Federal Communications already gave regulatory approval for SpaceX to send 12,000 satellites in orbit above the Earth.

However, some experts have criticized the project because of the potential light pollution it could create. According to the report, the regions where the satellites will be sent into orbit are already crowded. Experts believe the Starlink satellites will generate space debris and will further affect future astronomical observations.

“Starlink is a crime against humanity; it robs us of the skies of our ancestors to every corner of the earth,” said Travis Longcore, a light pollution expert from UCLA.

SpaceX recently responded to the criticism of astronomers stating that it had updated the design of its satellites to reduce the brightness. The company said in a press release, which was published on Tuesday, April 28, that SpaceX is making sure that the future satellites will be designed as dark as possible.

“We also firmly believe in the importance of a natural night sky for all of us to enjoy, which is why we have been working with leading astronomers around the world to better understand the specifics of their observations and engineering changes we can make to reduce satellite brightness,” the company said.